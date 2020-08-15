Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

HCAP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,830. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $35,546.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 11,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,392.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,212 shares of company stock worth $116,627. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.67% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit