Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

HCAP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,830. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $35,546.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 11,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,392.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,212 shares of company stock worth $116,627. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.67% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

