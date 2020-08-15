Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,673,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 27th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,889,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

HAS stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. 473,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,016. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

