HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDELY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

HDELY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. 17,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,092. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: Buy Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.