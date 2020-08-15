Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Hologic from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

HOLX stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. Hologic’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,860 shares of company stock worth $3,122,970. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1,409.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,193 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $34,864,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1,199.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 869,531 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $46,580,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

