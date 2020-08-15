Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Hologic from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.
HOLX stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12.
In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,860 shares of company stock worth $3,122,970. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1,409.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,193 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $34,864,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1,199.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 869,531 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $46,580,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
