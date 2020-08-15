Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.78.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $280.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.44. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $282.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

