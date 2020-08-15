Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.78.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.55. 2,487,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.44. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $282.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

