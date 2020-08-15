Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the April 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horiba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HRIBF remained flat at $$54.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.18. Horiba has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09.

Horiba Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

