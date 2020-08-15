Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 867,747 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.59% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $62,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,682,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,948,000 after buying an additional 807,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,451,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,932,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 759,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 91,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,936,022.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $118,994.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,422 shares of company stock worth $13,722,237. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,587. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

