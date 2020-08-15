IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IDXX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.83.

Shares of IDXX traded down $5.85 on Friday, reaching $379.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $407.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.22 and a 200-day moving average of $293.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after buying an additional 443,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,805,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,790,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

