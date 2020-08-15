Insider Buying: Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Purchases $74,760.00 in Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 7,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Blucora Inc has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 505,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Blucora by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.