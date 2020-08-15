Insider Buying: Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Acquires $15,100.00 in Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,207.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TSC opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $455.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

