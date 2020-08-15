Insider Buying: WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Buys $18,000.00 in Stock

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WesBanco stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. WesBanco Inc has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSBC. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,196,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 390.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

