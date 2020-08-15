Insider Selling: Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Sells $25,463.50 in Stock

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $25,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ IIIN opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.88. Insteel Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.
Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.19%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on IIIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.