Insider Selling: Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Sells $25,463.50 in Stock

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $25,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.88. Insteel Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IIIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

