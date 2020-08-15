Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the April 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 366,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 456,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Shares of Intec Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,020,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.94. Intec Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.63.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.