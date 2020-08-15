Interzone (ITZ) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,862.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.03668016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.01 or 0.02571260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00506854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00768258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00728236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00060814 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016008 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

