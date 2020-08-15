Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 94,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,517,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after acquiring an additional 509,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 76,684 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 194,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. 176,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,441. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02.

