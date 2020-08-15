iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 54.8% in April

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4,645.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,886,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,377 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,512,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $19,537,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 87,237 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 61,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,556. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68.

