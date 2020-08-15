iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Decreased by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 39.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,596,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,878 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.09. 643,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $213.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.