iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Increased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 174.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 902.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.80. 147,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,159. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $156.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.95.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

