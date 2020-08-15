iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,679. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.