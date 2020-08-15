iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.49. 3,193,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,033. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

