iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in December

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,917,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,729. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.