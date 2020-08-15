JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC raised their price target on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.52.
NASDAQ:JD opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,177,000 after acquiring an additional 766,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after acquiring an additional 766,111 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
