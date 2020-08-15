JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC raised their price target on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.52.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,177,000 after acquiring an additional 766,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after acquiring an additional 766,111 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

