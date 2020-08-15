Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a market perform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.38.

NYSE BA opened at $178.08 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 31.6% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,223.4% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boeing by 20.1% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

