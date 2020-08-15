Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,065,803 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,065,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,602,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Otis Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

