Jennison Associates LLC Buys 15,460 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Etsy worth $59,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Etsy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,450,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 111.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,706,000 after acquiring an additional 723,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $74,857.03. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,683 shares of company stock worth $32,394,880. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $141.41. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.