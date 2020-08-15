Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $54,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPHI. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Inphi by 37.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 51.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 42.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Inphi during the second quarter worth approximately $1,223,000.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,426,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,493,177.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $1,313,228.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at $18,080,573.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IPHI traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $114.04. 521,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Inphi in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

