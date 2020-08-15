Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,468 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.16% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $57,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 27.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.75. 248,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,301. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,981,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.46.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

