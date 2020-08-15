Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 212,508 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.61% of Crown worth $53,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Crown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 26,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 125.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Crown by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.36. 579,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.