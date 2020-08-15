Jennison Associates LLC Has $56.36 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,078 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $56,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,758. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.