Jennison Associates LLC Has $60.43 Million Holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,758,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 642,494 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $60,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 17.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 13.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra upgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NYSE SUM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.58. 626,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,698. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. Summit Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.