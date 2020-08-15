Jennison Associates LLC Has $63.20 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $63,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

