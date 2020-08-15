Jennison Associates LLC Has $63.77 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Centene worth $63,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 113.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 49.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,861 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,387. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Citigroup upped their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

