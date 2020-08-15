Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 29,016 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $54,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Bank of America reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.77.

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.71. The company had a trading volume of 462,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,432. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.