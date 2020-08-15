Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 35,198 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.28% of PolyOne worth $54,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,006,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PolyOne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PolyOne by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 53,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PolyOne by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in PolyOne in the second quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POL stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 278,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,342. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

