Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 502,534 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 502,534 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $57,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. BofA Securities cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.62.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,595 shares of company stock worth $575,222. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. 1,016,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

