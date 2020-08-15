Jennison Associates LLC Sells 127,775 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127,775 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Iqvia worth $54,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Iqvia by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,199,000 after buying an additional 379,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,984,574 shares of company stock valued at $474,768,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

NYSE:IQV traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $161.23. The stock had a trading volume of 559,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,335. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

