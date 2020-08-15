Jennison Associates LLC Sells 15,142 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.61% of QTS Realty Trust worth $63,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE QTS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 342,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.70 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $1,161,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,844 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

