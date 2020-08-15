Jerrold B. Grossman Buys 10,200 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.12 on Friday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 225,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 144,913 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 103,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

