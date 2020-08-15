Jerrold B. Grossman Buys 10,200 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.12 on Friday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 225,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 144,913 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 103,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.
