JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,217 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 26.0% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $89,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,356,162 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.