KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 2,177 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for about 1.7% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $77,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $143.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,188. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,798.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.83. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

