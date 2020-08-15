KAMES CAPITAL plc Grows Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,770 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,065 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.4% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $60,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305,411 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 273.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.41.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

