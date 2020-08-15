KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $65.42 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,455 shares during the period. MarketAxess makes up approximately 1.5% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.34% of MarketAxess worth $65,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in MarketAxess by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 113,114 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MarketAxess by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after buying an additional 99,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 232,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,239,000 after buying an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.50. 106,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,034. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.50 and its 200 day moving average is $435.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

