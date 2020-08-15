KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $69.61 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for about 1.6% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.50% of Teradyne worth $69,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,239,000 after buying an additional 313,883 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 325.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 97,561 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Teradyne by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,098. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $684,679.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,574 shares of company stock worth $6,529,690. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

