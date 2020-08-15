KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $82.05 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 1.8% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 1.00% of Albemarle worth $82,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $9,513,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 132,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

