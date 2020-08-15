KAMES CAPITAL plc Lowers Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the period. Insulet comprises approximately 1.3% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.48% of Insulet worth $58,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 44.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 162,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 49,917 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 18.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.44.

In other Insulet news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD traded down $4.43 on Friday, reaching $202.13. The company had a trading volume of 246,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,366. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $233.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 721.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.54.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

