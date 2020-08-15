KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 12,516 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,507.73. 1,354,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,489.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,378.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

