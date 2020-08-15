KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBCSY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get KBC GRP NV/ADR alerts:

KBCSY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.73. 21,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $39.66.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBC GRP NV/ADR will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.