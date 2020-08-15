Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lam Research worth $64,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.64. 1,344,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,954. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.41. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

