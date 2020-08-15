Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.36.

LPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 215,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $213.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $63.80.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $9,206,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,652 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 606.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 920,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 790,298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 29.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,895,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 656,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 291.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 774,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 576,689 shares in the last quarter.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

